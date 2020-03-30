Dolly Parton to Read Children’s Books on Weekly YouTube Series

Dolly Parton, photo via BBC

With kids home from school, parents are undoubtedly looking for a reprieve, even if just for a few minutes. Well, Aunt Dolly is here to help.

Dolly Party has announced a new weekly video called “Goodnight With Dolly” which will see the country singer read children’s books. The series launches April 2nd at 7:00 p.m. EST and runs for 10 weeks.



“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” Parton said in a statement. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

In addition to Parton’s own books, I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors, she’ll read the following selections: There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake by Loren Long; Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney; Pass It On by Sophy Henn; Stand Tall, Molly Lou Mellon by Patty Lovell; Violet the Pilot by Steve Breen; Max & The Tag-Along Moon by Floyd Cooper; Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Peña; and The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper. (Click the link for each title if you want to purchase a copy so you can read along with Dolly.) Each title has been “carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time,” a press release notes.

“Goodnight With Dolly” will air on the YouTube channel for Parton’s Imagination Library. Below, you revisit Parton’s appearance on the BBC series CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Parton also has content in store for her adult fans. Recently, she announced her intention to pose on the cover of Playboy in celebration of her 75th birthday.