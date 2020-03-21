Dolly Parton Mourns Kenny Rogers in Tearful Video: Watch

Dolly Parton

Earlier this morning brought news of Kenny Rogers’ death. The country music legend, affectionally known as “The Gambler”, passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes under the care of hospice. One of Rogers’ closest collaborators, Dolly Parton, has now paid tribute in an emotional video posted to social media.

“I know that we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today and I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be talking to God sometime today… and he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness,” Parton said during her tribute. “I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken. A big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today.”



“And I think I can speak for all of his family, friends, and fans when I say, ‘I will always love you,'” she added.

In the clip, Parton held a photograph of the two together. “I just happen to have this picture… of us,” she said through tears. “I know you’re sad as I am.”

Parton collaborated with Rogers on several songs, including the No. 1 hit “Islands in the Stream”. The pair also shared the stage together on several occasions, including at Rogers’ farewell concert in Nashville in October 2017.