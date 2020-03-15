Donald Glover Drops Surprise New Album: Stream

Childish Gambino, photo by Ben Kaye

Coronavirus be damned, Donald Glover has surprised his fans by releasing what appears to be a brand new Childish Gambino album.

On Sunday morning, Glover’s manager tweeted a link to DonaldGloverPresents.com, which is streaming 12 new tracks that include 2018 single “Feels Like Summer” and his two previously performed live jams “Warlords” and “Algorythm”. Variety has confirmed that the collection also features collaborations with Ariana Grande, SZA, and 21 Savage.



As of publication, the album — let’s go with Donald Glover Presents for now — is not available on any streaming services. Instead, you’ll have to stream it directly from the website. Then again, it’s not like any of us are going anywhere right now.

It should be noted that the album marks Glover’s first release since 2016’s Awaken, My Love!. Since then, he’s signed with RCA, won a bunch of awards for Atlanta, cosplayed as Lando Calrissean, released a horror movie with Rihanna, toured relentlessly, hosted Saturday Night Live, and visited Pride Rock. Sadly, production on the highly anticipated third season of Atlanta was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Stay tuned as this story develops.