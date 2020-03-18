Kevin Durant and Drake, photo by David Brendan Hall

Drake is self-quarantining after a possible exposure to coronavirus, according to Page Six. The Toronto rapper recently spent with Kevin Durant — one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus.

Drake and Durant were seen hanging out eight days ago in West Hollywood. Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself and Durant at the restaurant The Nice Guy, writing, “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.” Hopefully that caption doesn’t turn prophetic in hindsight.



The “When to Say When” rapper is holing up in his Toronto mansion which, as far as social distancing goes, isn’t to shabby. When your home is large enough to have its own indoor basketball court, a pool, multiple balconies, and numerous other cozy amenities, home isn’t the worst place to be stuck for a couple weeks. To be fair, Drake doesn’t seem too bummed about getting to humble-brag nonstop for the immediate future. He took to Instagram stories to share video footage of the court in particular, writing, “My life for the next however long.” Check it out below.

Ample time at home may do Drake some good. His follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion is allegedly due this year, so what better place to work on songs than in the peaceful confines of your sprawling manor? Whatever Drake churns out next, it will likely aid in his perpetual climb to nab every all-time record, regardless of quality.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in the US, with everyone from Tom Hanks to Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt testing positive. COVID-19 is crippling the entertainment industry, but it’s also pushing artists to get creative, with acts like Ben Gibbard and Neil Young livestreaming concerts and The Metropolitan Opera running nightly opera performances online. It’s a bleak plus side, but a plus side nonetheless.

Find the latest updates about coronavirus’ impact on tours, festivals, album releases, and more right here.