Dropkick Murphys to Live Stream St. Patrick’s Day Concert

Dropkick Murphys, photo by Amy Harris

The coronavirus outbreak forced Dropkick Murphys to break with tradition and postpone their week-long St. Patrick’s Day concerts. Turns out they have a solution: the band will live stream the concert and an online Q&A this Tuesday, AKA St. Patrick’s Day, so fans can rock out from home.

The online concert, appropriately titled “Streaming Up From Boston”, will feature a handful of unannounced special guests. This marks the first time in 24 years that Dropkick Murphys aren’t able to play on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, so it’s safe to say there will be a whole lot of enthusiasm in the live stream, too.



The “Streaming Up From Boston” live stream concert will be hosted on the band’s YouTube, Facebook Live, and Instagram accounts. Fans can tune in at 7:00 p.m. ET this Tuesday, March 17th to watch the Celtic punk chaos unfold.

Cross your fingers Dropkick Murphys will perform new material from their upcoming album or their recent single “Smash Shit Up” during the live stream. Come to think of it, maybe making this concert experience digital is the best idea. After all, at one of last year’s shows, Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey got into a bloody brawl with an audience member mid-set.

If coronavirus is under control in time, then fans can catch Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on their co-headlining tour later this May. While on that route, the celtic punk band plan to perform live at festivals like Sonic Temple, Domination, and Welcome to Rockville. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.