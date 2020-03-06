Dua Lipa Joins BROCKHAMPTON for “Sugar” Remix: Stream

Dua Lipa (photo by Ben Kaye) and BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract (photo by Amy Price)

Unlikely crossovers often result in some truly memorable songs, for better or for worse. It looks like BROCKHAMPTON had that in mind when they tapped pop star Dua Lipa for a remix of “Sugar” — which, thankfully, falls into the “for better” category.

Ever since releasing their album GINGER last August, BROCKHAMPTON have been steadily pushing “Sugar” into the mainstream. If it wasn’t clear they want the stripped-back uptempo ballad to be a hit, then remember that they performed it on TV not once, but twice. And then, somehow, they got approval to blast their NSFW “Sugar” music video on the big screen in Times Square for all to see.



Now, they’ve unveiled a new take on “Sugar” featuring Dua Lipa, Ryan Beatty, and Jon B. Take a listen below.

BROCKHAMPTON just wrapped up an extensive tour with Slowthai, but luckily for fans they will be back on the road momentarily. In addition to a couple of headlining dates, the rap group have numerous festival performances scheduled, including stops at Coachella, Osheaga, Primavera Sound, and Forecastle, among others.

Grab tickets to all of BROCKHAMPTON’s upcoming concerts here.