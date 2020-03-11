E3 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

E3, the major video game convention held annually in Los Angeles, has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9th-11th in Los Angeles,” according to a statement released on Wednesday.



“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

Organizers for E3 said they will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about refunds. They’re also exploring options “to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

E3 is the latest high-profile American cultural event to be impacted by the coronavirus. Yesterday, Coachella postponed its 2020 festival until October, while Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s SXSW have canceled their 2020 stagings altogether. Meanwhile, the release of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been delayed until November, and acts including Green Day, BTS, and Slipknot have scrapped planned Asian tours. You can find a complete and updated list of all the impacted events here.