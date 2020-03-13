Ellie Goulding Teases New Album, Drops Single “Worry About Me” Featuring Blackbear: Stream

Ellie Goulding and Blackbear

Ellie Goulding is back. A decade after her breakout debut Lights, the pop star is teasing a new album by releasing its lead single, “Worry About Me”, which features rapper and producer Blackbear. The two have also teamed up for an eerie music video for the track.

Goulding hasn’t revealed the title or tracklist for her new album yet, but she did announce that it’s being released on June 5th. That makes it hard to know if “Worry About Me” is our first taste of the record or if “Sixteen”, a standalone song she dropped last year, was actually a sneak peek.



Regardless, this will be Goulding’s fourth studio album to date, following 2015’s Delirium and 2012’s Halcyon. It’s been five years since her last record, but she deserves some slack. After all, she’s spent the past few years contributing to soundtracks for Spring Breakers and The Hunger Games in addition to collaborations with Four Tet and Game of Thrones.

In a press release, Goulding said she wrote “Worry About Me” after reminiscing about a guy who wanted her “at his convenience” just as she was getting over him. “It is intentionally tongue-in-cheek because I’m not at all bitter, I just found it humorous,” she said. “It was refreshing to write, in the sunshine of LA, because at the time I was writing dark songs about my state of mind in New York.”

In the song’s music video, directed by Emil Nava, Goulding can be seen driving around the woodland of middle America while reflecting on dark lows. Eventually, she winds up being stranded in a remote cabin with Blackbear and his twin (!) while they run around outside, causing mayhem. Watch it below.

Goulding will probably announce a tour in support of the record soon, but until then you can catch her performing live at music festivals like Governors Ball, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Virgin Fest.