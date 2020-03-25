Elton John to Host Virtual Benefit Concert Featuring Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong (photo by Heather Kaplan), Elton John (photo by Lior Phillips), Billie Eilish (photo by Ben Kaye)

Elton John is set to host a virtual benefit concert featuring Billie Eilish, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, and Alicia Keys. Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and the Backstreet Boys are also expected to participate. The event is dedicated to all those bravely battling the COVID-19 outbreak, including health professionals and first responders.

Officially titled the “iHeart Living Room Concert”, the 60-minute program will air commercial-free on FOX on March 29th, in place of the postponed iHeart Radio Music Awards. As its name implies, all performances — some of which were pre-recorded — will capture the artists playing right from their very own living rooms. A number of the performances will be filmed using simple personal cell phones and cameras.



For those looking to support a specific cause, the broadcast will encourage viewers to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

John, Eilish, and Green Day have all had to postpone their highly anticipated tours due to the global health crisis, which continues to wreak havoc on the live music industry. With most physical concert events grounded, artists have turned to livestreaming to keep in touch with their fans. Find a full list of upcoming virtual concerts here.

In related news, PornHub recently stepped up to donate 50,000 coronavirus masks to New York City, now an epicenter of the pandemic.