Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

Elton John has postponed a significant portion of his upcoming “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The news follows Live Nation’s announcement to halt all major tours and the lockdown of major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

The impacted North American tour dates were supposed to take place between March 26th through May 2nd and include shows in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Indianapolis, Newark, Grand Rapids, and Detroit. A statement notes that the 19 postponed concerts will be rescheduled to a later date and all original tickets will be honored. According to one of the affected venues, Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the rescheduled date will be sometime in 2021.



“This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” the statement reads. “Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support.”

As of now, John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” is planned to resume May 22nd in Columbia, South Carolina. Purchase concert tickets to his remaining scheduled dates here.

Per reports, the elderly — those over 60 — are more vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19. The 72-year-old John just recovered from walking pneumonia.

The live music industry has seen an unprecedented fallout in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Thom Yorke have all postponed their highly anticipated tours, and major festivals such as Coachella and South By Southwest have had to drastically change their plans last minute. Even the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and Record Store Day 2020 have been put on hold.