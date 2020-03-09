Eminem Gets Knocked Out by Mike Tyson in New “Godzilla” Video: Watch

Eminem's "Godzilla" video

Following that very random performance at the 2020 Oscars, Eminem is back with a new video for his Juice WRLD collaboration “Godzilla”.

Not unlike Slim Shady’s previous clips, this new one finds the Detroit rapper playing multiple characters in multiple settings. One scene has Em portraying a bloodied butcher, while another captures him trapped in a liquor store with mini monsters. The rapper also is on the receiving end of a knock-out punch from the Mike Tyson.



Check out the visual below, helmed by Cole Bennett (YG, YBN Cordae). Per its YouTube description, it’s dedicated to the “loving memory” of Juice WRLD, who suddenly passed in December, just a month before “Godzilla” dropped.

“Godzilla” is off Eminem’s latest LP, Music to Be Murdered By. Upon the new album’s release, Em faced harsh criticism for a track that made light of the Ariana Grande concert bombing and a video that featured a re-enactment of the Las Vegas festival shooting. The rapper ended up shrugging off the backlash in an open letter, saying that his music was never meant for those who are easily offended.