Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for the first time for a co-headlining arena tour.
The 21-date North American outing takes between September and October 2020. The itinerary includes visits to Phoenix, El Paso, San Antonio, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Miami, Orlando, and beyond. Rising pop singer Sebastián Yatra will serve as the tour’s opening act.
Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, March 12th via Ticketmaster.
Both Iglesias and Martin are slated to release new albums later this year. Each singer also has his own solo dates on the horizon. You can get tickets to see Iglesias’ dates here, and Martin’s shows here.
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 Tour Dates:
09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
09/09 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena