Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for the first time for a co-headlining arena tour.

The 21-date North American outing takes between September and October 2020. The itinerary includes visits to Phoenix, El Paso, San Antonio, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Miami, Orlando, and beyond. Rising pop singer Sebastián Yatra will serve as the tour’s opening act.



Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, March 12th via Ticketmaster.

Both Iglesias and Martin are slated to release new albums later this year. Each singer also has his own solo dates on the horizon. You can get tickets to see Iglesias’ dates here, and Martin’s shows here.

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin 2020 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

09/06 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

09/09 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena