ESPN Moves Up Release of Michael Jordan Documentary The Last Dance

The 10-part docu-series premieres on April 17th

on March 31, 2020, 8:49am
The Last Dance (ESPN)
With millions of sports fans stuck at home with nothing to watch, ESPN is moving up the release of The Last Dance, its much-anticipated docu-series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Originally set to arrive this summer, the 10-episode series will now premiere beginning Sunday, April 19th.

The Last Dance chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ sixth and final championship season with Michael Jordan at the helm. The docu-series, which was directed by Jason Hehir, promises exclusive interviews and never-released footage from the season.

The first two hour-long episodes of The Last Dance will air on April 19th at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST. Two more episodes will be released each Sunday through May 17th.

In anticipation, ESPN has shared a new teaser for The Last Dance. Watch it below.

Here’s the original trailer released late last year:

