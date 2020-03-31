ESPN Moves Up Release of Michael Jordan Documentary The Last Dance

The Last Dance (ESPN)

With millions of sports fans stuck at home with nothing to watch, ESPN is moving up the release of The Last Dance, its much-anticipated docu-series on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. Originally set to arrive this summer, the 10-episode series will now premiere beginning Sunday, April 19th.

The Last Dance chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ sixth and final championship season with Michael Jordan at the helm. The docu-series, which was directed by Jason Hehir, promises exclusive interviews and never-released footage from the season.



The first two hour-long episodes of The Last Dance will air on April 19th at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST. Two more episodes will be released each Sunday through May 17th.

In anticipation, ESPN has shared a new teaser for The Last Dance. Watch it below.

Here’s the original trailer released late last year: