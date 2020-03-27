Evangeline Lilly Apologizes for “Dismissive, Arrogant” Coronavirus Comments

Evangeline Lilly on Lost

Evangeline Lilly sparked controversy last week after refusing to self-quarantine herself and her children, despite being living in a household of immunocompromised people. At the time, she argued that “some people value freedom over their lives.” Now, following immense backlash, the Lost actress is walking back those comments with a lengthy apology.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” Lilly wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.



Having had time to reflect, Lilly admitted that her original coronavirus comments came from a place of fear. “When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria,” said the Ant-Man star. “I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

Whereas Lilly once flippantly described her non-quarantine behavior as “business as usual,” it appears the actress is now taking self-isolation very seriously. “PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she made sure to emphasize, noting she’s been in self-quarantine since March 18th, when local authorities enforced more strict guidelines about staying indoors.

The 40-year-old Canadian actress said she’s also trying to do her part in assisting the communities around her, especially those hardest hit by the outbreak. “I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help.”

“Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time.”

Lilly’s apologies could not have come at a better time. On Thursday, it was declared that the US now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world — surpassing numbers in both China and Italy. According to the New York Times, at least 80,000 Americans are known to have been infected.

One of Lilly’s former Lost co-stars Daniel Dae Kim recently tested positive for the virus, as have fellow actors Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, and Kristofer Hivju from Game of Thrones.