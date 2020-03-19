Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Self-Quarantine for Coronavirus: “Business as Usual”

Evangeline Lilly in Lost

Evangeline Lilly is refusing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that for her family it’s “business as usual.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star stirred up a controversy with an Instagram post of her morning tea. “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing.” She ended with the hashtag #businessasusual.



Soon the post had amassed thousands of comments, and while some were supportive, many were not. One commenter pointed out that Lilly lives with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia. Cancer patients are in the high risk group that is likely to experience the worst symptoms of COVID-19, including death. But Lilly didn’t see a problem with this.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” she responded. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

Her philosophical choices sound more reasonable when you restrict your view to just her family, and not other families that she or her children could infect. Besides, Lilly seems a bit confused on what’s going on.

Lilly went on to suggested that pandemic is tied to the upcoming presidential election: “There’s ‘something’ every election year.” In another comment, she wrote, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving.” Whether or not you think bans on large gatherings constitute martial law — it wouldn’t meet most dictionary definitions — Lilly is wrong to downplay the novel coronavirus as nothing but a respiratory flu. Scientists have been clear on this: COVID-19 is not like seasonal influenza; it’s much, much worse.

If Evangeline Lilly still has questions about the coronavirus, perhaps she could ask her former Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who recently tested positive. Other celebrity infections include Idris Elba, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, record producer Andrew Watt, Universal Music head Lucian Grainge, as well as national treasure Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson