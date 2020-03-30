Fantastic Negrito in the "Chocolate Samurai" video

As an artist long admired for his live performances, not being able to connect with fans right now must be extra difficult for Fantastic Negrito. The blues rocker is still finding ways to reach out, however, via the power of technology. For the video for his new single “Chocolate Samurai”, Fantastic Negrito started a worldwide sing-along that brought together all his fans in self-isolation.

The clip was made with crowd-sourced footage of people demonstrating how they’re spending their time in isolation. From learning guitar to TikTok dance offs to cooking up a storm, everyone is finding their own ways to stay occupied and positive. As for Negrito himself, he’s not hoarding toilet paper so much as turning it into his dance partner. In a statement about sourcing the video, he said, “A moment of light. We may be isolated behind closed doors, but we are in this together.”



All the while, the fans sing along to “Chocolate Samurai”. The track marks Fantastic Negrito’s first new music since his 2018 album Please Don’t Be Dead, which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Watch the video below.

Fantastic Negrito may be isolating for now, but the plan is still to have him singing “Chocolate Samurai” with fans IRL come summer. Get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.