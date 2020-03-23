Father John Misty Releases Live Album Off-Key in Hamburg to Benefit COVID-19 Relief: Stream

Father John Misty's Off-Key in Hamburg

Father John Misty is doing his part to help struggling artists during the coronavirus outbreak by sharing a new live album, Off-Key in Hamburg. Available exclusively via Bandcamp, proceeds from the 20-track effort will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Off-Key in Hamburg captures an August 8th, 2019 performance in Germany’s Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. For the special one-off show, FJM and his band were backed by the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt Orchestra.



All sales of the digital LP will benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s long-running charity organization. The group has been supporting “the health and well-being of all music people” for years. Recently, MusiCares launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund specifically geared towards “those in the music community with the greatest need.” Head to the fund’s website to donate directly.

You can stream and purchase Off-Key in Hamburg via the embedded player below. The album’s artwork and tracklist follows.

As of now, Father John Misty is still scheduled to play July’s Beach Road Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Get tickets here.

Off-Key in Hamburg Artwork:

Off-Key in Hamburg Tracklist:

01. Hangout at the Gallows

02. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

03. Mr. Tillman

04. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All

05. The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.

06. Strange Encounter

07. Total Entertainment Forever

08. Things It Would’ve Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution

09. Ballad of the Dying Man

10. A Bigger Paper Bag

11. I Went to the Store One Day

12. Nancy From Now On

13. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)

14. Please Don’t Die

15. The Palace

16. God’s Favorite Customer

17. Pure Comedy

18. Holy Shit

19. I Love You, Honeybear

20. Leaving LA