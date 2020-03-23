Father John Misty Releases Live Album Off-Key in Hamburg to Benefit COVID-19 Relief: Stream

Father John Misty is doing his part to help struggling artists during the coronavirus outbreak by sharing a new live album, Off-Key in Hamburg. Available exclusively via Bandcamp, proceeds from the 20-track effort will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Off-Key in Hamburg captures an August 8th, 2019 performance in Germany’s Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. For the special one-off show, FJM and his band were backed by the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt Orchestra.
All sales of the digital LP will benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s long-running charity organization. The group has been supporting “the health and well-being of all music people” for years. Recently, MusiCares launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund specifically geared towards “those in the music community with the greatest need.” Head to the fund’s website to donate directly.
You can stream and purchase Off-Key in Hamburg via the embedded player below. The album’s artwork and tracklist follows.
As of now, Father John Misty is still scheduled to play July’s Beach Road Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Get tickets here.
Off-Key in Hamburg Artwork:
Off-Key in Hamburg Tracklist:
01. Hangout at the Gallows
02. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings
03. Mr. Tillman
04. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All
05. The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apt.
06. Strange Encounter
07. Total Entertainment Forever
08. Things It Would’ve Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution
09. Ballad of the Dying Man
10. A Bigger Paper Bag
11. I Went to the Store One Day
12. Nancy From Now On
13. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)
14. Please Don’t Die
15. The Palace
16. God’s Favorite Customer
17. Pure Comedy
18. Holy Shit
19. I Love You, Honeybear
20. Leaving LA