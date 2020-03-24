Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Fender Offering Three Months of Free Guitar Lessons So You Can Learn in Lockdown

“We’re all going to be spending a lot more time inside – so we might as well make some noise"

by
on March 24, 2020, 6:00pm
0 comments
Fender Play three 3 months free guitar lessons coronavirus
Fender Play

Just about two weeks into our nation-wide social distancing exercise, and we’re all probably starting to go a bit stir crazy. Thankfully, guitar manufacturer Fender is stepping in to give music fans three free months of lessons to help pass the time in isolation.

The company is offering free three-month subscriptions to the first 100,000 new subscribers to their Fender Play platform. Usually costing $9.99 a month (or $89.99 annually), the service provides instructional videos to teach guitar, bass, and ukulele based on a personal style preference and instrument choice.

Now, some of us may be hoping this is all over in three months, but even if that’s the case, there’s no better time to learn a new skill then when you have no choice but to sit at home in practice. As Fender said in a statement, “We’re all going to be spending more time inside — so we might as well make some noise.”

Editors' Picks

“With everything happening in the world, music has the power to connect us,” Fender’s statement added. “We want to do our part to see you through…”

To sign up for the guitar lessons, head to the Fender Play website and get your free code. If stringed instruments aren’t your thing, you can download one of the free synthesizer apps being offered by Moog and Korg.

Previous Story
The Pretenders Delay New Album, Share “Hate for Sale”: Stream
Next Story
R.I.P. Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright Dies of Coronavirus Complications at 81
No comments