Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers for the festival broke the news in a statement posted to social media, noting that the event still plans to return in June 2021.

Citing federal guidelines as well as state and local authorities, Firefly Music Festival chose to cancel this year’s event instead of postponing it. At least part of the decision is likely because it would be hard to reconfirm this year’s massive lineup — including Rage Against the Machine, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Halsey, and David Lee Roth — for a future date given every artist’s schedule is changing now. It’s a shame despite being the safe and correct decision to make, particularly because last year festival was a blast — except for that part where a guy got arrested for streaking and knocking over DJ equipment.



“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020,” the statement reads. “We are deeply disappointed by this difficult decision, one that impacts our fans and our incredible team of performers, crew, vendors, and our community in Dover, Delaware… Thank you for your support and we look forward to welcoming you in the Woodlands in June 2021 where we will dance, sing, and celebrate live music together.”

Luckily for fans who already purchased tickets, Firefly has a refund policy in place. According to the press release, ticket holders who used Elevate to buy passes will “receive a full refund or, if you choose, you may transfer your ticket to Firefly 2021.” An email with more information about the refund process will be sent directly to fans this week. Those who don’t receive an email by Friday, March 27th should contact Firefly’s Festival Ticketing Support.

This is the latest in a string of music festivals forced to cancel amidst the coronavirus pandemic, such as Glastonbury, SXSW, and Big Ears. Meanwhile others, including big names like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, Treefort, and Ultra Music Festival have been postponed to later dates.

Unfortunately, several notable figures in the music industry have tested positive for COVID-19 already, including Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, record producer Andrew Watt, Universal Music head Lucian Grainge, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, and possibly even country legend John Prine and Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien.

Find the full press release from Firefly below, and follow our updated list of tours, music festivals, album releases, and other productions impacted by coronavirus here.