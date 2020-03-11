Foals' video for "Wash Off"

Coronavirus has touched down in the music industry, resulting in the cancellation of SXSW and the postponement of Coachella. One of the best ways to prevent its spread is by washing your hands, and the friendly guys in Foals want to do their part to help remind you. That’s why they’ve shared a hand-washing PSA video set to the tune of their alt-rock track “Wash Off”.

If this sounds like a brilliant marketing ploy, that’s because it is. “Wash Off” is from one of Foals’ two albums they released in 2019, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2, but it was never actually released as a single. What better way to get their song into heavy rotation in the new year than by demonstrating how to wash your hands to a song as catchy as this one, no guide needed.



In the PSA-turned-music video, someone can be seen washing their hands in roughly 20 seconds. They go about it in the ideal way we’re now being instructed to do so by health professionals: turn on the faucet, scrub your fingers, wash your palms, get the backs of your hands, rinse them clean, dry them with a towel, and then use it turn off the faucet. Throughout the whole thing, Foals can be heard scream-singing “GO WASH YOUR HANDS.” Well, what are you waiting for? Watch it below.

This spring, Foals will head out on a co-headlining tour with Local Natives, which is one of the most anticipated tours of 2020. Along the way, they will stop to perform live at music festivals like Mad Cool, Governors Ball, Corona Capital, and more. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

And please, don’t forget to wash your hands.