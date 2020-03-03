Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters have announced D.C. Jam, a one-day music festival taking place on July 4th at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

D.C. Jam comes in celebration of Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary and is something of a homecoming for frontman Dave Grohl, who grew in the suburbs of Washington, DC.



In addition to a headlining set from Foo Fighters, the festival promises performances from Chris Stapleton, Pharrell Williams, The Go-Go’s, Band of Horses, Beach Bunny, The Regrettes, Radkey, and Duran Jones & The Indications.

D.C. Jam will also feature a BBQ competition (which will undoubtedly involve pit master Grohl) as well as a tailgate party, rides, games, and other attractions.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th via DCJamFest.com.

Ahead of D.C. Jam, Foo Fighters will embark the “2020 Van Tour” during which they’ll return to cities they played on their first-ever jaunt in 1995. They’re also scheduled to play festivals like Boston Calling, Osheaga, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Somewhere amidst all that, Foo Fighters will release a new album.

You can get tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates here.