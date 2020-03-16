Foo Fighters Reschedule 25th Anniversary “Van Tour” For Later in 2020

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary “Van Tour” has been pushed until later this year due to the coronavirus.

The 11-date trek sees Foo Fighters returning to cities they played on their first-ever tour back in 1995. It was originally scheduled to kick off in April, but those dates have now been rescheduled for later in the year.



Foo Fighters’ concerts in Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, and Phoenix have already been given new dates for December. Rescheduled dates for the rest of the “Van Tour” are forthcoming.

In a statement announcing the tour’s postponement, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl explained that they were putting their fans’ health and safety first. “Playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…”

On a positive note, Grohl confirmed that Foo Fighter new album is “done, and it’s fuckin’ killer” and promised the band would return to the road “the SECOND we are given the go ahead.” He also closed his message by telling fans to “wash your hands.”

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…

We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.

Now go wash your hands.

Check out Foo Fighters’ updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Foo Fighters 2020 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

04/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/20 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/24-25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something in the Water Festival

04/26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/10 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne *

06/12 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/14 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/16 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes #

06/17 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes ^

06/19 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias &

06/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

12/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

# = w/ L7

^ = w/ Brutus

& = w/ Yungblud, Honeyblood