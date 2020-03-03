Four Tet Sets New Album Release Date, Shares “4T Recordings”: Stream

Four Tet, photo by Ellie Pritts

Four Tet has unveiled the release date for his new album: Sixteen Oceans officially arrives in just a matter of days on March 13th. Additionally, the producer/DJ has shared the latest single, “4T Recordings”.

Sixteen Oceans arrives three years after his 2017 album, New Energy. In the time since then, the artist also known as Kieran Hebden has also put out an Essential Mix for BBC’s ongoing playlist series and the 2019 live collection Live at Funkhaus Berlin.



As for today’s new single, Four Tet has some interesting history with “4T Recordings” — or rather its title. Hebden once went by the alias 4T Recordings, releasing his first material under that moniker way back in 1997.

Stream the ambient tune below, which is packaged with the two previous Sixteen Oceans singles “Teenage Birdsong” and “Baby” featuring Ellie Goulding. And make sure to grab tickets to Four Tet’s upcoming concerts here.

