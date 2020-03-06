Friday the 13th Franchise Focus of New Podcast Series

Halloweenies: A Jason Voorhees Podcast

Halloweenies is heading to Camp Crystal Lake. After surviving stops in Haddonfield, Illinois (Halloween) and Springwood, Ohio (A Nightmare on Elm Street), the monthly horror franchise podcast will next roam the stomping grounds of Jason Voorhees.

Starting Friday, March 13th, the series will begin slashing through the entire Friday the 13th franchise one film at a time. From the 1980 original all the way up to its 2009 remake, no tent will be left untouched by the co-hosts-turned-counselors.



Next week’s season premiere will reunite OG co-hosts Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and McKenzie Gerber with now-series regular Mike Vanderbilt of Daily Grindhouse. Together, they’ll roast mallows, cook up Bacon, and try their hand at archery.

The news arrives right as the series puts an end to Freddy Krueger. Below, you can stream their season finale on A Nightmare on Elm Street, which finds the co-hosts ranking the entire franchise from worst to best. Not a bad way to bide the time.

