FX Postpones Fargo Season 4 After Production Delays Due to Coronavirus

Fargo (FX)

Two days after halting production due to coronavirus, FX has postponed the debut of Fargo Season 4 indefinitely.

Filming on the hit anthology series was put on hold for two weeks on Monday, along with Atlanta, Snowfall, and Y: The Last Man. That delay has forced the network’s hand into pushing the release off of its original April 19th date. “A new premiere date will be determined once production resumes,” FX said in a statement (via Variety).



The move means it’s likely the season won’t be eligible for the 2020 Emmy Awards. To qualify, the majority of the new Fargo episodes would have to air before May 31st. While the suspended production is currently set to pick up by the end of this month, it’s plausible — if not likely — the delay will extend even further as the pandemic continues.

Fargo Season 4 will star Chris Rock as a 1950s crime lord in Kansas City. He strikes an uneasy peace with a rival Italian gang by agreeing to trade children with his enemy, each raising the other’s son. The cast also includes Jason Schwartzman, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Jeremie Harris, and whistling indie folk musician Andrew Bird.

Productions big and small are feeling the coronavirus crush. Saturday Night Live is taking at least a three-week hiatus, while the plug has been pulled on everything from Stranger Things 4 to Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series to The Batman. We have a complete list of cultural and entertainment events impacted by the outbreak for those looking to keep track.