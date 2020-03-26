Scarface of Geto Boys, photo by Wikipedia

Geto Boys’ Scarface has tested positive for the coronavirus. The veteran rapper revealed the news during a livestream with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D (via Rolling Stone).

As he suffers from pre-exisiting conditions including asthma, Scarface’s battle with the virus has been especially harrowing. Since first experiencing symptoms several weeks back, Scarface has endured pneumonia in both of his lungs, kidney failure, and a fever that ran as high as 103 degrees. As a result, he’s been in and out of the hospital.



“I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die,” Scarface noted. Specifically, he said there were instances in which he was barely able to breath, likening the feeling to “an elephant sitting on my chest.”

Fortunately, Scarface appears to be on the mend, and he’s already planning ways to celebrate. “I’m finna go fucking live now, man! Like skydiving and shit, I’m gonna go do that. We’ll go on a safari trip.”

Along with Scarface, several other prominent entertainment figures have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, earlier today Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally died due to complications from the virus.

Last year, Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill died from pancreatic cancer.