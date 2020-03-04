Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, via Instagram

Ghost ended their touring cycle in support of 2018’s Prequelle by introducing the new persona who will front the band for the next album. During Ghost’s show in Mexico City on Tuesday night, Cardinal Copia was anointed as Papa Emeritus IV, starting a new chapter in the Swedish band’s career.

After touring relentlessly in 2018 and 2019 behind Prequelle, last night’s concert at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City marked Ghost’s final show of the album cycle, and only gig scheduled for 2020.



With the band performing “Miasma”, Papa Nihil (the ancestor to all the previous Papa Emeritus characters) performed his signature saxophone solo, only to collapse and “die” onstage. From there, a ceremony took place in which a group of nuns came out to anoint Cardinal Copia as Papa Emeritus IV.

Of course, as of the last few years, we know that it is Tobias Forge behind the masks and makeup of Ghost’s various frontmen throughout the band’s career. Now, with their touring cycle complete, the band will focus on recording its fifth studio album for a 2021 release.

Ghost acknowledged the new chapter of their career on Instagram, writing the following:

“Gracias México City for your hospitality and warmth. We couldn’t pick a better place to witness the anointment of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV. Papa and the ghouls are incredibly thankful for all your wonderful gifts. Looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021.”

When speaking last year about Ghost’s next studio effort, Forge likened the band’s approach to the one Metallica took with one of their iconic albums. “When I look to Metallica for influence, I’m looking at what they did in 1988,” explained Forge. “We’re on our fourth album, as they were on the ‘Damaged Justice Tour’, so the next stop is the ‘Black Album’.”

See Instagram posts and video footage of the Cardinal Copia’s transformation into Papa Emeritus IV below.