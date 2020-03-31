Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius Pushed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the TV and film industry into a tailspin, in part by halting production schedules and shuttering movie theaters in the US and abroad. Now, it looks like high-profile features Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius have been affected, too. Both films have been delayed nearly a year.

Sony Pictures has decided to push the Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiere date from July 10th, 2020 to March 5th, 2021. The Jason Reitman-directed sequel serves as a direct follow-up to the two original films, and it’s packed with gooey green nostalgia, so you should brush up on your Ghostbusters trivia to maximize the experience. Come to think of it, you should use this extra time to revisit Elmer Bernstein’s original score and read about why the original movie is the most aesthetically pleasing film of all time, too.



Meanwhile, the original theatrical release date for Morbius is shifting from July 31st, 2020 to March 19th, 2021, making Jared Leto wait a little longer to officially depart from his maligned rendition of Joker. Leto will swap the DC Extended Universe for Sony’s Marvel Universe to become the relatively obscure B-character that is Dr. Michael Morbius, a Noble Prize-winning scientist-turned-vampire that isn’t as sleek as Blade himself. Peek the trailer to see for yourself.

If it’s any consolation, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius aren’t the only flicks put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Quiet Place Part II has been delayed, and Disney pulled Mulan and other flicks from their release schedule. On top of that, Netflix paused production on shows like Stranger Things 4, and a handful of Amazon and Hulu series have suspended production as well, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Lord of the Rings, The Witcher, and Peaky Blinders. No wonder the estimated toll from coronavirus on the film industry increased from $5 billion to $20 billion — and that was as of two weeks ago.

On the bright side, the worldwide quarantine has had the opposite effect on some other productions. Killing Eve Season 3 is premiering early, and Disney released both Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of schedule. Plenty of movies have appeared on VOD sooner than anticipated, too, including Sonic, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, Emma, and Trolls World Tour. Perhaps best of all, animated TV shows like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Big Mouth are still being created because animators can work from home, casts are doing table reads over Zoom, and editors are collaborating on Skype.

