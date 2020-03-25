Gibson Guitars Launches “HomeMade Sessions” Video Series From Artists Who Are Currently Isolating Themselves

Halestorm in "Gibson HomeMade" Session

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gibson has launched a new “HomeMade Sessions” video series, with the goal to support musicians and keep artists connected with their fans while they’re social distancing at home.

Using the hashtags #GibsonHomeMade and #HomeMadeMusic, Gibson has begun broadcast performances and interviews through the company’s Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



“As world leaders in music, we are stepping in and bringing both legendary and new artists, music brands and industry partners together across the globe to launch ‘Gibson HomeMade’; a worldwide program to unite music lovers everywhere and spread hope through tough times,” Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson, said in a statement.

One of the first installments of the series features Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger performing “The Silence” from their 2018 album Vicious.

“No matter where you are in the world music is our universal language,” said Hale in a statement. “Creating and listening to music keeps us connected and we need it now more than ever. Stay Home, stay safe and we will all get through this together.”

Blues rocker Jared James Nichols has also contributed a video, which you can view below.

“In unexpected times like these, we all need to step back and focus on what is truly important in life and strip away from our day to day worries and see the bigger picture,” Nichols said. “Spending time with loved ones and playing my guitar are the biggest joys in my life. I’m taking this time to enjoy just that! Nothing but love to my Gibson family for their dedication to unite us all with the gift of music!”

Other Gibson musicians have shared their support for the initiative, with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top stating, “Feel free to join in to add your own flavor of sonic sauce and stay safe,” and Warren Haynes adding, “Music unites us all, even when we are apart and ‘socially distanced.’”

Gibson TV will also be supporting the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which gives financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music industry affiliated workers and creators that have been impacted be the pandemic.

Another major guitar brand, Fender, recently announced that will be will offering three months of free, online guitar lessons to help fill up the time at home.

Watch the Halestorm and Jared James Nichols “HomeMade Sessions” below, and tune in to the Gibson TV YouTube channel to see more videos as they are added.