Girl Skin Announces Debut Album, Shares First Two Tracks: Stream

Girl Skin, photo by Cognito

Brooklyn-based folk band Girl Skin are set to release their debut album, Shade is on the other side, on April 17th through Jullian Records.

Shade is on the other side was inspired by frontman Sid Simons’ “unorthodox life journey which has taken him from Portland, Australia, New York and to Shanghai, as well as through a rambling, two-month road trip he took around North America instead of finishing high school,” a press release notes.



Simons recorded the 11-track LP at his Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn home with additional contributions provided by bandmates tanley Simons (bass), Ruby Wang (violin), Wyatt Mones (lead guitar), Sophie Cozine (keys/harmonies), and Noah Boling (drums).

Below, check out the album’s first two tracks, “Forever & Always” and “Soft Gun”.

Shade is on the other side Artwork:

Shade is on the other side Tracklist:

01. Forever & Always

02. Darling

03. Bite Real Hard

04. Soft Gun

05. The Path

06. Night Time

07. You’re A Freak

08. Holy Fool

09. She Said

10. Star

11. The Last Ever Song