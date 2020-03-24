Menu
Girl Skin Announces Debut Album, Shares First Two Tracks: Stream

The Brooklyn folk band will release Shade is on the other side in April

by
on March 24, 2020, 11:29am
Girl Skin, photo by Cognito
Brooklyn-based folk band Girl Skin are set to release their debut album, Shade is on the other side, on April 17th through Jullian Records.

Shade is on the other side was inspired by frontman Sid Simons’ “unorthodox life journey which has taken him from Portland, Australia, New York and to Shanghai, as well as through a rambling, two-month road trip he took around North America instead of finishing high school,” a press release notes.

Simons recorded the 11-track LP at his Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn home with additional contributions provided by bandmates tanley Simons (bass), Ruby Wang (violin), Wyatt Mones (lead guitar), Sophie Cozine (keys/harmonies), and Noah Boling (drums).

Below, check out the album’s first two tracks, “Forever & Always” and “Soft Gun”.

Shade is on the other side Artwork:

Girl Skin Shade is on the other side

Shade is on the other side Tracklist:
01. Forever & Always
02. Darling
03. Bite Real Hard
04. Soft Gun
05. The Path
06. Night Time
07. You’re A Freak
08. Holy Fool
09. She Said
10. Star
11. The Last Ever Song

