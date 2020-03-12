Girlpool Share New Song “Like I’m Winning It”: Stream

Girlpool, photo by Gina Canavan

Girlpool have shared a new single, “Like I’m Winning It”, accompanied by a music video starring the duo themselves.

While last year’s full-length, Chaos Is Imaginary, found the dreamy two-piece expanding into wider indie rock arrangements, the latest track finds them pivoting again into more electropop territory. With low-grinding synths and glittery driving beats, “Like I’m Winning It” is a more hook-driven groover. The provocative air fits the lyrical mood, as duo half Avery Tucker unrolls the lines, “I wanna see more and she looks like she got it/ That’s all I do I’m not gonna hide it/ On the stage you winked at me/ Thats control we can ride it.”



The allusive lines are both forward and cautious, a push and pull Tucker explores throughout the track. In a statement, he explained “‘Like I’m Winning It’ is about power and lust: how can the weight of someone’s attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line — the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what’s unattainable.”

The accompanying music video embodies just that. Bathed in red and purple lights in a club, the visuals hone in on Tucker and bandmate Harmony Tividad as they gaze upon a pole dancer while others dance around them. The video is directed by Amalia Irons, whom Tucker had in mind almost immediately after writing the song. “I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic,” he said.

Watch Girlpool’s “Like I’m Winning It” clip below.