Glastonbury Moving Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears, Reveals 2020 Lineup

Kendrick Lamar (Amy Price), Paul McCartney (MJ Kim), and Thom Yorke (Autumn Andel) to play Glastonbury 2020

While many other major music events are altering their 2020 plans due to the novel coronavirus, the UK’s Glastonbury Music Festival is moving full steam ahead. Today, the festival’s preliminary lineup was officially unveiled.

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift headline Glastonbury’s massive 2020 lineup. Other notable acts include Diana Ross, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, The Isley Brothers, FKA twigs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Supergrass, Herbie Hancock, HAIM, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avalanches, Pet Shop Boys, Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS…, Cage the Elephant, Thundercat, Sinead O’Connor, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, and Big Thief.



Also playing are Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Goldfrapp, Kelis, La Roux, TLC, The Specials, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright, Laura Marling, Caribou, Metronomy, Tinariwen, Burna Boy, Angel Olsen, Clairo, Banks, Danny Brown, Khruangbin, Soccer Mommy, Richard Dawson, London Grammar, EarthGang, Glass Animals, Beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., Editors, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, and Blossoms.

A full lineup announcement will be made in May. In all, more than 1,000 acts will perform across 70 stages and performance area spaces over the course of the four-day festival, which goes down June 24th-28th at Worthy Farm in Pilton, UK. Tickets sold out several months ago.

In a tweet announcing the festival’s lineup, Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis acknowledged the precarious state of the live music industry, but said the festival hopes to take place as planned. “No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣” Eavis commented.