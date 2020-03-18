Glastonbury Festival 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Just last week, Glastonbury Music Festival unveiled its 2020 lineup. Now, as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, festival organizers are canceling the event.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event,” Glastonbury co-founders Michael and Emily Eavis wrote in a statement, “but following the new government measures announced this week — and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty — this is now our only viable option.”



“We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields,” the Eavis added.

Glastonbury was to celebrate its 50th anniversary between June 24th-28th with a lineup featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross, Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Robyn, The Isley Brothers, FKA twigs, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Manic Street Preachers, Primal Scream, The Jesus & Mary Chain, and more.

2020 ticket-holders will have the option of rolling their tickets over to 2021. They can also seek a full refund. Further information will be detailed on Glastonbury’s website in the coming days.

Glastonbury is just one of several high-profile event impacted the coronavirus. Coachella and New Orleans Jazz Fest has been pushed to the fall, while SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were canceled outright. Click here to see a full list of the canceled or impacted events.