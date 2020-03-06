Gorillaz’s G-Sides and D-Sides to Receive First-Ever Vinyl Releases

Gorillaz's G-Sides

Gorillaz are releasing their G-Sides and D-Sides compilation albums on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day 2020.

G-Sides collects B-sides and other rarities from Gorillaz’s 2001 eponymous debut and their Tomorrow Comes Today EP. Meanwhile, D-Sides contains outtakes from the band’s sophomore album, 2005’s Demon Days.



Both compilations will receive their first-ever vinyl release as part of Record Store Day’s April 18th event. All of the tracks have been remastered and pressed on 180-gram vinyl. In particular, D-Sides spans three LPs and contains a previously unreleased track.

Earlier this year, Gorillaz launched Song Machine, an ongoing audiovisual series featuring new music from the animated band. Thus far, we’ve heard two tracks: “Momentary Bliss”, a collaboration with slowthai and Slaves, and “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara. A collaboration with Tame Impala also appears to be on the way.

In related news, this week marked the 10th anniversary of Plastic Beach, and Jordan Blum reflected on the album’s legacy in a new essay for Consequence of Sound.

Listen to Gorillaz’s G-Sides and D-Sides in their digital form below.