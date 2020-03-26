Governors Ball 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Governors Ball 2020 has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

“Simply put – due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates,” Founders Entertainment, the producers of Governors Ball, said in a statement. “The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”



“Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved,” the statement added. “Due to a myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

All ticket-holders can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year’s festival. More information can be found on Gov Ball’s website.

This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival was to take place on Randall’s Island from June 5th-7th, with a lineup featuring Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Solange, and Flume.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit New York especially hard. Of the 75,000+ cases in the United States, nearly a third are located in New York City.

Along with Governors Ball, several other major music festivals have been canceled due to the coronavirus, including Glastonbury, Firefly Music Festival, and Sonic Temple. You can find an updated list of the impacted events here.