Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Fire for Water”: Stream

Greg Puciato, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Greg Puciato has announced his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, which will arrive sometime this summer. The singer also offered up the video for the lead single, “Fire for Water”.

Puciato is best known as the singer of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and has also been involved with The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed. The crushing “Fire for Water” marks the first time he’s released music under his own name.



“I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that’s not at all what came out,” Puciato said of the heavy track. “So, just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go.”

He continued: “This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it’s me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership.”

Fans of Dillinger Escape Plan might recognize the percussion of Chris Pennie, who played drums in the band from 1997 to 2007. He rejoins Puciato here, with Puciato playing all the other instruments.

With Dillinger Escape Plan no longer active, Puciato has also kept busy with his electro project The Black Queen, who released the single “Your Move” in late 2018. He also performed with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains during the latter’s solo shows last December.

Watch the sinister video for “Fire for Water” (directed by Puciato and artist Jesse Draxler) below. Child Soldier: Creator of God is out this summer via Federal Prisoner.