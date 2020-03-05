Grouplove Live in the Moment on New Song “Youth”: Stream

Grouplove, photo by Amber Patrick

Grouplove have shared a new song today called “Youth”. It’s the second preview of their recently announced album Healer.

While lead single “Deleter” dug in with strong indie rock momentum, “Youth” tows a more synth-driven pop groove guided by Hannah Hooper on lead vocals. Lyrically, the track seems to encourage living in the present and warn against overthinking. “Live in this moment or you’ll find yourself running out of time,” Hooper sings.



Today’s offering comes paired with a music video starring Grace Zabriskie, known for her work in series like Twin Peaks and Seinfeld. Hooper, bandmate Christian Zucconi, and Zabriskie are actually friends and neighbors in real life.

“We made this video with all our homies from the “Deleter” video and feel so fortunate to have it starring our dear friend, the incomparable Grace Zabriskie,” the band commented. “There is nothing like collaborating with friends — the trust and camaraderie elevated this song to a level we are so proud of. Hope you enjoy it and feel the love.” Watch the clip below.

Healer arrives in full on March 13th via Canvasback and Atlantic. In support, the band has a healthy run of tour dates ahead, and you can snag concert tickets here.