Guns N’ Roses Play Concert in Mexico City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Guns N' Roses, photo by Amy Harris

Though virtually every major artist has chosen to cancel or postpone upcoming tour dates due to concerns over the coronavirus, there are a few exception. Reverend Horton Heat is openly defying government-mandated restrictions on public gatherings in the name of rock ‘n’ roll. Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses continue to play shows in Mexico and Latin America.

On Saturday night, GNR headlined the Vive Latino Festival in Mexico City. Festival organizers chose to move forward with the event because “authorities are telling us that we are in Phase 1 [of the Coronavirus epidemic]” and ““suspending mass events is not necessary,” according to Billboard. Nevertheless, many of the festival’s scheduled artist dropped out of the event and festival-goers were subject to intense measures upon their entry into the grounds. Notably, all attendees had their temperatures taken prior to being allowed access.



For their part, GNR played a 22-song set that was highlighted by the first live performance of the Use Your Illusion II track “So Fine” in 27 years. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Guns N’ Roses’ Sunday night concert in Costa Rica has been postponed, but the band still intends to play all concerts in areas that haven’t limited public gatherings. As of now, that includes shows in Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses’ headlining appearances as part of Lollapalooza’s Latin American festivals will have to wait until the fall.