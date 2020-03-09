HAIM in a deli

The artwork for HAIM’s new album featured the sister trio inside of a deli. It turns out the location is more than just a fun place to grab a bite: the indie rockers have mapped out a tour that will see them actually perform inside delis across the US.

HAIM made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, noting the significance of delis early on in their music career. “Our first show ever was at canters deli [in Los Angeles] in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record,” wrote the band. “We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”



The group confirmed deli concerts in New York, Washington, DC, and Chicago for the month of March. There are also dates in the works for Los Angeles and Denver. The location of each show has not yet been revealed, but fans can sign up for more information and tickets here.

The HAIM sisters also have traditional tour dates scheduled in support of new record Women in Music Pt. III, which drops April 24th via Columbia. Those gigs include festival appearances at Roskilde in Denmark and Spain’s Mad Cool, and tickets can be purchased here.

HAIM 2020 Tour Dates:

03/10 – New York, NY @ TBA

03/11 – Washington, DC @ TBA

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

06/15 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

06/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/27-07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03-05 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/08-11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/16-19 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/18-19 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris