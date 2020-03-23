DMA's (photo by Lior Phillips), HAIM (photo by Nathan Dainty), and Willie Nelson (photo via ACL/PBS)

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused many shifts in the music industry, and now it’s impacting album release dates. HAIM, Willie Nelson, and DMA’s have all delayed their latest efforts, while Sufjan Stevens and Dua Lipa have actually pushed their due dates up.

HAIM’s highly anticipated third full-length, Women in Music Pt. III, was originally set to land on April 24th. It’s now been postponed until “later this summer,” the band confirmed in a Twitter statement. “After giving it a lot of though, we feel this is the best decision given the current state of things.” They did, however, promise new songs will be released in the interim.



The trio implied rescheduling for their “Deli Tour” is also delayed indefinitely, while their planned appearance at Glastonbury was already called off. That said, they are still scheduled to appear at festivals across Europe this summer, including Rock Werchter, Mad Cool, and Lollapalooza Paris, which as of now are still a-go. Get tickets to all their shows here.

Willie Nelson, who recently hosted the ‘Til Further Notice livestreaming festival in lieu of his annual Luck Reunion, has also pushed back his album release. The country icon’s 70th record, First Rose of Spring, was also meant for an April 24th release, but will now come out on July 3rd.

Nelson has already rescheduled a number of dates postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and you can get tickets here.

In addition, Australian indie outfit DMA’s have delayed their new LP, The Glow. Previously expected on April 24th (noticing a pattern here?), the LP will now come out on July 10th. “Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release,” the band said in an email statement. “All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon – stay safe x.”

The DMA’s are set to appear at the rescheduled Splendour in the Grass festival in October, and still have a summer docket filled with shows. Find tickets here.

Meanwhile, some artists have actually chosen to accelerate their release schedules. Sufjan Stevens was meant to drop Aporia, a collaboration with his stepfather, Lowell Brams, this Friday, March 27th. Instead, the record will hit streaming later today, with record stores stocking the LP beginning tomorrow. Aporia will first stream via a YouTube Premiere at 3:00 p.m. ET, while 50% of proceeds from album sales will go to food-focused COVID19 charities No Kid Hungry and Partners in Health. “We encourage you to donate and help out as much as you can,” the family musicians said in a statement.

Finally, Dua Lipa has moved up the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, from April 3rd to this Friday, March 27th. The pop star announced the news during an Instagram Live session, in which she said, “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

Dua Lipa is expected to announce rescheduled dates for her postponed “Future Nostalgia Tour” tomorrow, so check for tickets via Ticketmaster or here.