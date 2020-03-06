Hamilton Leithauser Announces New Album The Loves of Your Life, Shares “Isabella”: Stream

Hamilton Leithauser

Hamilton Leithauser has announced a new solo album called The Loves of Your Life. Due out April 10th via Glassnote Records, the effort was first teased last month with the single “Here They Come”. Today, he’s unveiled a second preview in “Isabell”.

Produced by Leithauser in his own New York City home studio, The Loves of Your Life came together over the last three years. While it follows his wonderful 2016 collaboration with Rostam, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, it’s actually the former Walkmen singer’s first true solo LP since his Black Hours debut from 2014. (He also released Dear God in 2015 alongside his former Walkmen bandmate Paul Maroon.)



Though it was created alone, the album’s inspiration was all about company. A press release describes the effort as “a collection of stories about real people he’s met over his years living in New York City.” Leithauser expounded in a statement:

“I wrote these songs about individual people. I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years. All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts. Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this ‘creative nonfiction’ or just ’embellished stories.'”

“Here They Come” was hinted to be about actor Ethan Hawke in the song’s accompanying teaser video. New single “Isabell” doesn’t seem to be about Maggie Rogers, even though the folk-pop star features in the track’s own preview clip. That video sees Rogers giving Leithauser a haircut while depressing him about the facts of his own life and age, and you can watch it ahead.

As for “Isabell” itself, the track is a string-bending, barroom swinger with a surprisingly warm gang chorus that comes in around the halfway mark. With lines like “Well it’s after midnight/ Gonna find some friends/ Gonna waltz up ninety fourth street/ In a wide-eyed trance,” it’s a perfect song for pushing open that bar door and stepping out into the cool city night. Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Pre-orders for The Loves of Your Life are live now. Leithauser will be supporting the release on a spring and summer tour that includes stops at The National’s Homecoming Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival. Get tickets to all his upcoming gigs here, and find his schedule ahead.

Hamilton Leithauser 2020 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/08 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Live

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/18 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ 08/Hall

05/23 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

06/05 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

06/08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

06/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

06/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

06/14 – Beekse Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

08/02 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/08 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

08/10 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

08/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

08/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

The Loves of Your Life Artwork:

The Loves of Your Life Tracklist:

01. The Garbage Men

02. Isabella

03. Here They Come

04. Cross-Sound Ferry (Walk on Ticket)

05. Don’t Check the Score

06. Til Your Ship Comes In

07. The Stars of Tomorrow

08. Wack Jack

09. Stars & Rats

10. The Other Half

11. The Old King