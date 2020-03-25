Harry Styles, Camila Cabello Postpone Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

Harry Styles (photo by itsloutual) and Camila Cabello (photo by Amy Price)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, more and more artists are forced to push back their scheduled tours. The latest wave features two particularly big heavy-hitters: Harry Styles announced he’s postponing the European leg of his upcoming tour, while Camila is putting her entire tour on hold for the foreseeable future.

“Anyone who knows me knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” Styles said when breaking the news. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.” As such, the Fine Line singer has moved his European dates to February and March of next year — a far enough time into the future to guarantee that coronavirus will be (hopefully) more under control then.



“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew, and ultimately you guys,” Camila Cabello posted on social media. “I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour.” As of right now, the pop singer isn’t sure when or where the rescheduled dates will take place, but she promises the tour will occur as soon as possible. On the plus side, Cabello promises to use the downtime to write new music.

With Live Nation halting every tour and most independent artists following suit, it looks like concerts will become a thing of the past for the next few weeks, if not months. Thankfully, artists have gotten creative, using their laptops and phones to livestream concerts so that fans can still enjoy the live music experience. Instead of going stir-crazy, check out our picks for which quarantine livestreams to watch, from Ben Gibbard to Yo Yo Ma.

Beyond these latest tour postponements, legendary festivals like Glastonbury and SXSW were forced to cancel this year’s editions, major albums by artists like Lady Gaga and Willie Nelson have been pushed back, and other events like Record Store Day have had to think on their feet. Of course, these are hard decisions to make but ultimately the right thing to do to stop the spread of COVID-19 — especially when everyone from Jackson Browne to Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and possibly even country legend John Prine have tested positive.

