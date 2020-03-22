Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Harvey Weinstein, photo via Wiki

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials at the Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York told The Press-Republican that Weinstein was one of two inmates who tested positive for COVID-19. He’s since been moved to an isolated part of the maximum security prison.



Earlier this month, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of first degree sexual assault and third degree rape. Prison officials told The Press-Republican that they believe Weinstein contracted the virus prior to arriving to Wende last week. Before then, Weinstein split his time between Rikers Island jail and Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

Once he’s well enough to re-take the stand, Weinstein is facing four additional charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, which could possibly result in penalties of another 28 years in prison.