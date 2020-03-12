Harvey Weinstein Returns to Hospital for Chest Pains

Harvey Weinstein

It’s déjà vu all over again. Mere hours after being sentenced to 23 years in prison for first degree sexual assault and third degree rape on Wednesday, Harvey Weinstein was sent to Bellevue Hospital in New York due to chest pains.

Rikers Island prison staff transported Weinstein to Bellevue “for safety,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for Weinstein said the disgraced mogul would “be evaluated” and would likely “stay overnight” as a result. In other words, the guy with literally no balls was seemingly afraid to go to prison.



Last month, several hours after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault, Weinstein was taken to the same hospital for the same claim of “chest pains.” It turns out he was experiencing high blood pressure and heart palpitations — a logical reaction considering he was finally found guilty of traumatizing women for decades and getting away with it — after weeks of shuffling around with a walker to gain sympathy. Weinstein wound up staying at Bellevue Hospital for 10 days before finally being moved to Rikers.

Weinstein being found guilty and sentenced to such a long time in prison makes this a landmark court case not just for the #MeToo movement, but for accountability and justice in the US at large. Not everyone was glad to see Weinstein’s punished, though. Bill Cosby’s publicist called the verdict a “sad day” for our judicial system, especially for “wealthy and famous men” looking “to find fairness and impartiality.”

If Weinstein, who is 67 years old, is still kicking after his 23-year-long sentence, he can look forward to potentially even more time in jail after that. He’s still facing four charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, which could possibly result in penalties of another 28 years. Plus, there’s still that civil suit by former model Kaja Sokola, who filed an underaged sexual assault lawsuit against Weinstein this past December, too.