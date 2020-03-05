Harvey Weinstein

Last week, shortly after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized for chest pains. Now, though, the disgraced Hollywood mogul is apparently well enough to be transported to Rikers Island.

According toVariety, Weinstein had spent the last ten days at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, New York. Following his verdict on February 24th, Justice James Burke revoked Weinstein’s bail and ordered him to remain in custody. He was expected to move to Rikers immediately, but was instead re-routed to Bellevue for chest pains and high blood pressure.



According his spokesperson, Weinstein subsequently underwent a heart operation to remove a blockage. Now that he’s in strong enough health to be moved to Rikers, he’ll be held at the North Infirmary Command, the jail’s medical facility. “The procedure was a success and he will be carefully watched at the infirmary,” said spokesman Juda Engelmayer.

The New York City Department of Correction makes the decision on where inmates are held. In a statement earlier this week, a department spokesperson explained, “Harvey Weinstein is currently in the custody of the New York City Department of Correction and health care is provided as appropriate.” The Rikers medical facility has specialized units that provide protective custody for high-profile inmates.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, explained that the former producer and convicted sex offender has been under several doctors’ care throughout the course of the trial. During his trial, Weinstein was also often seen using a walker. Aidala commented on his current state, saying, “He’s okay. He’s in good shape. He’s handling things as well as can be expected.”

Weinstein, who faces up to 29 years in prison, will be formally be sentenced next Wendesday. Beyond that, however, he’s facing four charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, which could potentially add another 28 years to his jail sentence. Also, back in December, former model Kaja Sokola filed an underaged sexual assault lawsuit against Weinstein after she dropped out of a tentative $25 million civil settlement with the Weinstein Company.