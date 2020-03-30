Hasbro Releases Full Episodes of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Watch

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero

If vintage festival footage and Instagram livestreams aren’t your thing, consider filling your self-quarantine time with G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Today, Hasbro has released 15 full episodes of the animated series, and they’re all streaming for free. Watch below via the YouTube playlist.

As SlashFilm points out, the released collection includes the show’s first two five-part miniseries, “The M.A.S.S. Devices” and “The Revenge of Cobra”. To round out the bundle, Hasbro also tossed in the first five episodes of the program’s inaugural season. It’s unclear at the moment whether Hasbro intends on rolling out more G.I. Joe content in the future.



A Real American Hero aired a total of 96 episodes from 1983 to 1986. Produced by Marvel Productions, the TV series was based on the popular Hasbro action figures and developed by Marvel veteran Ron Friedman. The toy line also resulted in a full Marvel Comics series.

