Just a few weeks after announcing a tour in support of Parkway Drive, hardcore metallers Hatebreed have unveiled another round of 2020 tour dates.

The newly announced trek, dubbed the “Monsters of Mosh Tour”, will have the Connecticut band headlining all dates with support from After the Burial, Havok, and Creeping Death. The two-week May outing will precede the Parkway Drive tour, which launches in August.



Tickets for the “Monsters of Mosh Tour” go on sale Friday, March 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. View all of Hatebreed’s upcoming North American tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

In addition to being on the road, Hatebreed are wrapping up work on their upcoming studio album, which is scheduled to arrive later this year. The band just released its first new single in four years, the pummeling “When The Blade Drops”. While the song won’t appear on Hatebreed’s upcoming album, frontman Jamey Jasta says it’s a good representation of what to expect on the album.

“This is just a taste of what’s to come and we’re definitely going hard on this one,” Jasta said in a statement. “The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can’t wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt.”

Hatebreed 2020 North American Tour Dates:

05/01 — Laconia, NH @ Granite State Music Hall #

05/02 — Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club #

05/03 — Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub !

05/04 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

05/05 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall ^

05/07 — Sauget, IL @ Pop’s ^

05/08 — East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

05/09 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall ^

05/10 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater ^

05/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 ^

05/14 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance ^

05/15 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

08/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium *

08/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater *

08/24 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair *

08/26 – Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center *

08/28 – St Paul, MN @ Myth Live *

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena *

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

09/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

09/04 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Outdoors) *

09/05 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

09/09 – Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena *

09/10 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center *

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

09/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/17 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory *

^ = w/ After the Burial, Havok and Creeping Death

# = w/ Havok

! = w/ Havok and Battlecross

* = w/ Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, and Fit for a King