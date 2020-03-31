High Fidelity’s Greatest Hits Playlist Airing on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn

High Fidelity's Greatest Hits





What came first? The movie or the anniversary?

Believe it or not, High Fidelity is 20 years old. This week, Consequence of Sound is celebrating the anniversary by not only publishing the definitive oral history, which runs on Wednesday, April 1st, but we’ve also put together a Greatest Hits playlist for Consequence of Sound Radio via TuneIn.

Every week, Greatest Hits connects listeners to a 12-song playlist tied to a topical pop cultural event. Today, Tuesday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, the series is heading to Championship Vinyl to hang with Rob, Barry, and Dick for a few hours. Yes, we own Blonde on Blonde.

From Bruce Springsteen to Barry White, Belle & Sebastian to The Beta Band, you’ll hear the classic rock, soul, indie rock, and alternative that made the Chicago-set comedy feel so real and earnest. So, light up a smoke, put on those shades, and “jam” with CoS Radio.

If today doesn’t work, catch rebroadcasts throughout the week. The complete Greatest Hits schedule is below. For more content straight outta Championship Vinyl, Relevant Content is also offering an oral history on our definitive oral history. Check out Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming for dates and times.

Listen to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, available on the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from the CoS website by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or by using the embedded player above.

High Fidelity Greatest Hits Schedule:

Tuesday, March 31st — 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT

Wednesday, April 1st — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 3rd — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 4th — 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT