High on Fire Begin Work on New Album During Home Isolation

High on Fire, via Instagram

High on Fire have been productive while isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The band has begun working on music for a new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-winning Electric Messiah.

“Inspiring day of music writing, riffs are flowing,” bassist Jeff Matz posted on Instagram. “New High on Fire album is underway.”



Hashtagged “#quarantunes”, the picture sees Matz and frontman Matt Pike jamming out in what appears to be a home studio. They’re surrounded by guitars, a piano, and amps — the ideal setting for demoing new material.

High on Fire just wrapped up support for Electric Messiah with a successful co-headlining North American tour with Power Trip last year. Heavy Consequence caught the final show of the trek — a sold-out date in Brooklyn — which makes us pine for the days when we can go to live gigs again.

With the persistence of the stay-at-home order in the band’s home state of California, Matz and Pike should have ample time to work on the new album. Pike is particularly at risk, as he suffers from diabetes and had his big toe partly amputated in 2018.

High on Fire are still slated to appear at the Roskilde Festival and Hellfest in Denmark and France, respectively, this summer — both obviously subject to change depending on the global coronavirus crisis.

See Matz’ post below, and pick up the band’s latest album here.