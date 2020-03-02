Thousands Attend Massive “Highway to Hell” Parade in Honor of AC/DC and Bon Scott: Watch

AC/DC Highway to Hell parade, via 9 News Perth

A massive musical parade in tribute to AC/DC and late singer Bon Scott drew more than 150,000 people in Perth, Australia over the weekend. The event, dubbed “Highway to Hell”, was more like a concert on wheels, as several music acts performed AC/DC songs along the route.

According to Australia’s ABC News, the “Highway to Hell” parade took place Sunday, serving as the showcase event of this year’s Perth Festival. A number of AC/DC tribute bands, as well as the Perth Symphony Orchestra, performed the beloved Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act’s songs nonstop while traveling along Canning Highway on flatbed trucks and trailers. The trucks would stop occasionally to allow fans along the route to hear entire songs from each of the acts.



Sunday marked 40 years to the day that Bon Scott’s ashes were interred in Fremantle Cemetery. The legendary singer had died on February 19th, 1980, and was replaced shortly thereafter by Brian Johnson.

The event opened with Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan, declaring, “Let there be rock!” and ringing a “hell’s bell.” McGowan, who was sporting an AC/DC t-shirt, said, “[AC/DC’s] songs get in your head, and they go round and round — and they sound good.”

He added, “People will talk about [this event] for years to come. It will be one of those, very, very unique West Australian events that will go down in history.”

The event also featured a record-breaking air guitar performance, with more than 3,500 people strumming along to “Highway to Hell” led by Australian air guitar champion Alex Roberts.

As fans celebrate AC/DC’s legacy, reports that the band has welcomed back its classic members for a new album and tour continue to make headlines. Last week, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider told radio host Eddie Trunk that he recently got some inside information from Brian Johnson.

“The ‘classic’ lineup is back together and there are some surprises, which I can’t talk about, regarding [late guitarist] Malcolm Young that just had my jaw on the floor,” said Snider. “I will say he will be present. So this is AC/DC as we know and love them.”

Watch a news report on the “Highway to Hell” celebration, as well as the record-breaking air guitar performance, below.